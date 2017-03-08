Paddy Power Betfair: announced total dividends for the year of 165p per share

Paddy Power Betfair revenue up by 18 per cent



PADDY POWER BETFAIR on Tuesday announced strong full year figures for 2016, with double-digit revenue growth across all four operating divisions - Online, Australia, Retail and US - and overall revenue up 18 per cent to £1,551m.

The combined company put a lot of the success down to a faster than anticipated integrating of the two companies, with ongoing synergies of £65m boosting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 35 per cent to £400m.

CEO Breon Corcoran said: "2016 was a transformational year for Paddy Power Betfair with much of the integration of the businesses completed sooner and more efficiently than expected.



"The integration of our technology platforms is on track and customers are already seeing some benefits, including more markets and better odds.



"In keeping with our dual brand strategy, we are serving different parts of the market with distinct value propositions. For instance, at Cheltenham next week Paddy Power has a generous money back offer for second place and Betfair will reward winners with a free bet offer and exceptional odds.



"We have created a business with considerable scale that is stronger and better able to compete than either of the individual legacy companies. The Group is well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth".

The bookmaking superpower stated an intention to focus on technology and brand positioning in UK & Ireland during 2017. A final dividend of 113p per share means total dividends for the year of 165p per share.