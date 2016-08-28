Markaz has been a flag-bearer for Owen Burrows in his first season PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Markaz gets Group 2 in the stewards' room

Report: Baden-Baden, Sunday

Golden Peitsche powered by burda@turf (Group 2), 6f, 3yo+

ROOKIE trainer Owen Burrows landed his second Group race as Markaz won Germany's most prestigious sprint, the Golden Whip, on Sunday in controversial circumstances.

The Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned colt crossed the line in second place, three parts of a length behind Donnerschlag who had made all. However, in doing so he had drifted markedly to his right after the field swung round the dog leg into the final two furlongs, taking the David O'Meara-trained Watchable with him.

Watchable finished fourth, but jockey Andreas Suborics reported that he would definitely have finished third without the interference and under German rules, the stewards had no option but to disqualify the winner and place him behind Watchable.

This decision was greeted with a chorus of boos, and it is possible that the connectilons of Donnerschlag will appeal. Had he kept the race, it would have completed a significant double for trainer Jean-Pierre Carvalho, who had won the Grand Prix De Deauville less than an hour earlier.

Mulrennan in luck at Baden-Baden

It was the sixth British victory in the race in the past 20 years and winning jockey Paul Mulrennan commented: "I was not affected by the interference, but I had been badly hampered at the start, so I might have won anyway.

"It was my first ride here, but when I was a lad I led up a horse at Baden-Baden and he won on an objection as well - so this must be my lucky track," he added.

Mulrennan said of Markaz, a full-brother to Mecca's Angel who he has twice ridden to victory in the Nunthorpe Stakes: "He's not as good as her yet, but he tries just as hard."