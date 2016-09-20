Order Of St George: Likely to head to Chantilly for Arc PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Order Of St George 'more than likely' to run in Arc

ORDER OF ST GEORGE is "more than likely" to run in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, but he has been entered into quarantine for Australia with connections leaving all options open.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained stayer was left in at the latest declarations stage for next month's BMW Caulfield Cup, but part-owner Lloyd Williams emphasised the Arc is the preferred destination.

On his last start in the Irish St Leger, Order Of St George was surprisingly turned over at odds of 1-7 by Wicklow Brave, ending an unbeaten run that spanned six starts and included two Group 1s.

Quoted on racing.com, Williams said: "He's a 95 per cent chance of not coming but he has gone into quarantine.

"He's more than likely to run in the Arc, but he's in (quarantine) as an insurance as the Arc is being run in Chantilly this year and so we'll keep an eye on the weather and the track."

Order Of St George is one of three remaining contenders for O'Brien, as Highland Reel and Sir Isaac Newton were also left in, although Bondi Beach and Idaho were taken out.

Scottish (Charlie Appleby) and Articus (Andreas Wöhler) are the other two remaining international hopes, with 58 horses still entered.