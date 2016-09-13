Order Of St George and Ryan Moore winning the Gold Cup at Ascot PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Order Of St George top weight for Melbourne



ORDER OF ST GEORGE, beaten at odds of 1-7 in the Irish St Leger on Sunday, will have to carry top weight of 58kg (9st 2lb) should he bid for the Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday November 1.

The Gold Cup winner was beaten by Wicklow Brave, who is favourite on many British bookmakers' lists and has been given 55kg (8st 9lb). The two raced off level weights at the Curragh on Sunday.

Mullins came agonisingly close to victory in the race last year with Max Dynamite, whose conqueror Prince Of Penzance will this year race off 56.5kg (8st 13lb) after shouldering 53kg (8st 5lb) to victory under Michelle Payne 12 months ago.

A total of 11 of the top 20 in the weights are trained outside of Australia. Order Of St George shares top weight with 2014 race winner Protectionist, currently in the care of Andreas Wohler in Germany.

Our Ivanhowe made the opposite trip, being a Group 1 winner in Germany under the name of Ivanhowe, and he will carry 56kg (8st 11lb), the same as big-name European challengers Big Orange and Erupt.

Other big names in the mix from the UK include Exosphere (55kg/8st 9lb), Scottish (54.5kg/8st 8lb) and Trip To Paris (54kg/8st 7lb). Besides Order Of St George, Aidan O'Brien is represented by Bondi Beach (55kg) and recent St Leger runners Housesofparliament and Sword Fighter (both 50kg/7st 12lb).