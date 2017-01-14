Lucinda Russell: celebrated victory with One For Arthur PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

One For Arthur strikes Classic blow for north



Report: Warwick, Saturday

Betfred Classic Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m5f54y, 5yo+

ONE FOR ARTHUR was a commanding winner of Warwick's most valuable race under a confident ride by jockey Derek Fox as he advertised his Randox Health Grand National claims.

The Lucinda Russell-trained eight-year-old, fifth in the Becher Chase at Aintree back in December, was switched off out the back by Fox as Rigadin De Beauchene set the tempo up front.

With three fences to jump, One For Arthur had moved serenely onto the tails of the leading pack and jumping the second last, he hit the from from Goodtoknow. A mighty leap at the last sealed the win.

One For Arthur returned the 14-1 winner, coming home six lengths clear of Goodtoknow, who in turn finished four and a half lengths in front of the 7-1 favourite Shotgun Paddy.

"He jumps fantastically, but was unfortunate in the Becher and I thought he'd get interfered with again today," said Russell.

"If he goes up enough he might be a National horse this year, but he'll definitely be one next year."

William Hill trimmed One For Arthur into 33-1 from 50-1 in their Grand National market, while Paddy Power introduced One For Arthur at 40-1.