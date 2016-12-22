Many Clouds: "He's more likely to go to Cheltenham" PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Sherwood decides to skip Lexus with Many Clouds

MANY CLOUDS will not run in the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown next week, with trainer Oliver Sherwood not prepared to risk making the journey to Ireland to then find unsuitable ground for his stable star.

RELATED LINKS Lexus Chase card

The 2015 Grand National winner looked as good as ever at Aintree when winning a Listed chase on his seasonal reappearance earlier in the month, but will be staying in his box over Christmas.

Sherwood said on Wednesday: "There's nothing wrong with the horse, it's just a gut feeling. He's not the greatest traveller and I just don't want to go on bottomless ground taking the Irish on in their own back garden."

The ground at Leopardstown was described as yielding on Tuesday with an unsettled forecast.

Sherwood will seek a target closer to home for the nine-year-old and added: "He's in great order. He's probably more likely to go to Cheltenham at the end of January unless I find something between then and now.

"I'd have loved to have gone to Ireland but I'm not going to do it. Mr Hemmings [owner] is 100 per cent behind me."

While Many Clouds will not take part in the Lexus, the Jonjo O'Neill-trained More Of That and Taquin Du Seuil and the Rebecca Curtis-trained Irish Cavalier could meet the likes of Djakadam, Don Poli, Valseur Lido and Vroum Vroum Mag as 19 were declared for the Grade 1.

The December 28 card also features the Grade 1 Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle, for which Vroum Vroum Mag also received an entry along with Nichols Canyon, Shaneshill, Clondaw Warrior and Jezki.