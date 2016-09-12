Jim Crowley: brought up his 100th winner of the season at Brighton PICTURE: Getty images

Brighton double moves

Crowley past 100 wins

JIM CROWLEY became the first jockey to reach 100 winners in the Stobart Flat Jockeys' Championship on Monday and declared himself "obsessed" with his ding-dong battle with defending champion Silvestre de Sousa.

Crowley rode his 100th winner for the season on 2-1 favourite Upstaging at Brighton and quickly added his 101st when driving Noble Act to victory in his final ride of the day.

After reaching his century, Crowley said: "It's harder to get a hundred now with the shortened [championship] season, so it's great. You become obsessed by [the title battle], but it's a good thing. It's very important to me and I'll just keep doing my best.

"There's still a long way to go. We've seen how in the last couple of weeks it's flip-flopped. But I'll keep trying to ride the winners. I'm buzzing off it."

The fight looks set to go down to the wire, with little more than a month left in the contest which will end on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on October 15.

Crowley's agent Tony Hind, the agent for former champion riders Richard Hughes and Ryan Moore, praised his latest star for reaching 100 winners, calling his achievement "immense".

He said: "What he's achieved over the past few weeks is immense. I am very proud of him - as I am all my jockeys - but he is riding on the crest of the wave at the moment. I always say success breeds success and that is exactly what he is doing and long may it continue.

"He is a gentleman to deal with, he is very level headed and has his feet firmly on the ground. If he has ridden three or four winners during the day he's exactly the same as if he has ridden none. This game tames lions and you need that temperament to be a jockey."

He added: "I always thought, when he came to me, that I could make him champion one day, but if he does do it this year I didn't realise it would be this quick."

Following his double Crowley was cut to 2-7 for the title, with De Sousa at 3-1. De Sousa was due to ride at Wolverhampton on Monday evening.