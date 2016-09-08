Aidan O'Brien: odds-on favourite Idaho heads his St Leger contenders PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

TRAINER Aidan O'Brien is responsible for a third of the field in Saturday's Ladbrokes St Leger, with Housesofparliament and Sword Fighter joining odds-on favourite Idaho.

On Wednesday O'Brien confirmed Seamie Heffernan would keep the ride on Idaho, with Ryan Moore riding exclusively at Leopardstown on Saturday, rather than trying to dash over from Doncaster for the Irish Champion meeting.

Colm O'Donoghue will partner Housesofparliament, who was runner-up to Idaho in the Great Voltigeur, while O'Brien's son Donnacha is aboard Sword Fighter.

Harbour Law, Harrison, Muntahaa, Ormito, The Tartan Spartan and Ventura Storm complete the field of nine.

Laura Morgan saddles Harbour Law and feels the conditions of the race are perfect for her stable star.

She said: "It's the perfect race for him; he's an out-out stayer who has matured as the year has progressed.

"He's professional in everything he does, a joy to train, and if he runs up to the level that he has previously been running this year then he's good enough to be in the frame."

Champagne six

Six have been declared for the Group 2 At The Races Champagne Stakes, with Convivial Maiden winner Rivet lining up for William Haggas.

The Godolphin-owned duo of D'bai and Thunder Snow are among the opposition, along with Majeste for Richard Hannon.

Olivia Fallow was the last to make the cut for the Ladbrokes Portland Handicap, with original topweight and leading contender The Happy Prince not featuring.

Double Up now heads the field, with favourite Captain Colby drawn 12 of the 22 runners.