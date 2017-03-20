Edwulf: gave connections a scare when going wrong at Cheltenham PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien expecting Edwulf home this week



JOSEPH O'BRIEN says Edwulf, who went wrong when challenging late on in the JT McNamara National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, is set to return to his Owning Hill base this week.

The eight-year-old underwent lenghthy treatment after being pulled up inside the final furlong on the Cheltenham hill and O'Brien has praised the efforts of the medical staff who attended to him.

"Edwulf is doing very well," O'Brien said in his BoyleSports blog. "Hopefully he'll travel home [on Tuesday] or Wednesday. He seemed to suffer a seizure or a small heart attack, and I'm not sure what the chances of it reoccurring are yet."

O'Brien and his team will continue to monitor Edwulf before making a decision on whether the horse will return to training or be retired from racing.

"It's just great to have him back and that he's going to be okay," said the trainer.

"On a positive note, Derek had him jumping pretty well in a good rhythm. He jumped the second last; he got a bit close to it and obviously pulled up at the back of the last. It's one of these unfortunate things. The vets on the track were outstanding."