Peace Envoy (far side) gets the better of Lundy in the Rochestown Stakes PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien duo Newmarket bound with Carvaggio out

INTELLIGENCE CROSS and Peace Envoy are likely to represent Aidan O'Brien in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday in the absence of Caravaggio, who will not run again this season.

O'Brien confirmed on Monday that the unbeaten Caravaggio, a best-priced 6-1 for the 2,000 Guineas, will not run again this season after being held-up by a muscle problem.

He said: "Caravaggio tweaked a muscle in his ribcage and was on the easy list for a while. He's fine again but we've run out of time with him and we've decided against running him again this season."

Winner of all of his four starts, Caravaggio followed up his victory in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot by landing the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on his most recent start last month.

O'Brien added: "We're looking at running both Intelligence Cross and Peace Envoy in the Middle Park."

Peace Envoy has won three of his seven races, including the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh in July. On his most recent start he stayed on well to finish third, one length behind the winner, Lady Aurelia, in the Group 1 Darley Prix Morny at Deauville last month.

Intelligence Cross, runner-up in the July Stakes at Newmarket and third of four in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, was winning for second time when landing the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh on Irish Champions weekend.