Altior is a perfect three from three over the larger obstacles PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Novice star Altior heads Clarence House entries



ALTIOR could be set for a first foray outside novice company after featuring among nine entries for the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 21.

The Racing Post Arkle favourite, who has made a flawless start to life over fences in three starts since winning last year's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, on Wednesday headed a group of entries that also includes the last three winner's of the Ascot feature in Un De Sceaux, Dodging Bullets and Sire De Grugy.

Un De Sceaux and Sire De Grugy clashed when coming home in that order in last month's Grade 1 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, a race that also included Ar Mad in fourth, another to be entered for the Clarence House Chase.

The Desert Orchid Chase winner Special Tiara also features, as does the Stella Artois 1965 Chase winner Royal Regatta, along with the Kerry Lee-trained Top Gamble and Eastlake, a winner of a Cheltenham handicap last month.

