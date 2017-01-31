Keith Reveley: hoping to bow out with a winner at Southwell PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Reveley sends out two on last day as a trainer

KEITH REVELEY will send out his last two runners at Southwell on Tuesday, bringing to an end his family's almost 40-year association with racing in the north.

Midnight Moss is set to run in the second division of the maiden hurdle at 2.35, while Redkalani goes in the handicap hurdle at 4.10.

Reveley told the Racing Post on Monday: "I'm trying to go out on a winner, but they're not making it easy! Midnight Moss is the nicest young horse I've got, but whether he'll be good enough against the Henderson-Geraghty hotpot [Champ, who is out of a half-sister to Best Mate] I wouldn't know.

"Redkalani is a grand old handicapper, he always runs his race. He did a lot of winning last year and struggled in a higher grade but he's back in a 0-100 now and that's more his level."

He added: "It's nice that it's ending at Southwell. It's only a little course, but I've had some great days there and it would be lovely to finish off on a high."

Reveley's mother Mary took out a permit in 1979 and turned the Saltburn yard into one of the most powerful yards in the north. The licence will be taken on by long-serving assistant trainer Gill Boanas.

No great upheaval at yard

Although the Reveley name will no longer be officially attached to the yard, the retiring trainer suggested that plenty will be staying the same.

"I'll get to see James more often now but I’ll be staying where I am, living on site and doing the gallops. That's always been my thing since the early days," he said. "I just got a bit disillusioned with it all and I thought it was time for a fresh approach.

"Hopefully the yard will thrive on it. We probably won't get back to where we were at our best, but you never know in racing. All you need is a nice horse or two. I remember back when we got Mellottie, he was a homebred by a £100 sire. He really got us on the map and we went from about 12 to 120 horses in four or five years."

Reveley added: "Gill can't send any out for 14 days, due to some sort of regulation with the handing over of a licence. There's a meeting at Catterick in the middle of February where I think she's hoping to get started."