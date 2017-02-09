John Butler: out of luck with hsi two horses in the "yankee" gamble PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

No fire to the smoke

of four-horse gamble

A MORNING gamble on four horses that saw their outsider status replaced by near favouritism ended up a damp squib as the first three sank without trace.

Giant Sequoia, oldest in the gamble at the age of 13, did best in plugging on for sixth after a troubled run in the 1m5f handicap (3.10) at Lingfield. He had been 16-1 first thing but was 13-8 by lunchtime and returned shortest of the first three at 3-1.

Next up was My Boy Geoffrey (6 from 50 in the morning gamble) but he was beaten over 40 lengths in sixth in the Huntingdon bumper at 4.30, sent off 16-1.

Back at Lingfield 20 minutes later it got worse for those who jumped on the bandwagon as Genuine Approval (6 from 33) finished ninth at 20-1.

Menelik, the last in the gamble, runs in the 8.00 at Chelmsford.