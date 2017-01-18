Newbury will have to survive an inspection to race on Wednesday PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Newbury to inspect after overnight frost

WEDNESDAY'S meeting at Newbury is subject to a 9.30 inspection after temperatures at the Berkshire track got down to -4C overnight.

The course's head of communications Andy Clifton said: "We got down to -4C but that's the first frost, so Richard [Osgood, clerk of the course] is reasonably optimistic."

"Sod's Law is it's a sunny day today, which is fine a bit later on but it can mean that the temperature can drop a bit again just after dawn. Hopefully it won't come to having a second look, we've a good couple of hours until then."

Newbury's six-race card is due to get underway at 1.15. There are no reported problems with the meetings at Market Rasen, Kempton and Lingfield.