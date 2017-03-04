Thomas Crapper skips over a fence as he heads to a convincing win PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Thomas Crapper shoots to Greatwood victory

Report: Newbury, Saturday

William Hill 'High 5' Supporting Greatwood Gold Cup (Grade 3) 2m3f 187yds, 5yo+

THOMAS CRAPPER bounced back to form in emphatic style to win the Greatwood Gold Cup by 20 lengths from Vic De Touzaine for Charlie Poste and Robin Dickin.

RELATED LINKS Full race result

Hollywoodien had held the early lead and stretched the field early on the final circuit. In the testing ground, few ever got within striking distance.

After O Maonlai stumbled and lost all chance at the cross fence, only the long-time leader, Vic De Touzaine and Thomas Crapper were left in contention and soon after Charlie Poste sent the winner on and the result was sealed barring a mishap.

The win was just a second over fences in 20 tries for the ten-year-old, who has twice been runner-up at the Cheltenham Festival but took until last April to record a debut chase win over this course and distance.

'He's annihilated them'

Trainer Dickin said: "He's such a good horse I could never be frustrated with him, or any of my horses. When mine run bad races I'm frustrated with myself as I've let them down."

Poste said: "The ground was a worry, but you can't really say that as he's annihilated them; his jumping was exceptional and he's electric round here."

Thomas Crapper was cut for a win at the festival on the back of his win. The penalty he receives may help him get into the Brown Advisory Plate, for which he is now a general 16-1 chance.