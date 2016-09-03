32Red: sponsor Sprint Cup at Haydock and All-Weather Championships PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

New sponsors for

King George in 32Red

ONLINE bookmaker 32Red were unveiled on Saturday as the new sponsors of the King George VI Chase at Kempton on December 26.

The casino and sports betting company will back the Boxing Day highlight for three years, having signed a deal that also includes support for the Lanzarote Hurdle and extended sponsorship of the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

The firm already sponsor two categories - the Fillies & Mares and 3yo championships - as part of the All-Weather Championships and have just taken over backing the Sprint Cup at Haydock from Betfred.

At Kempton they succeed William Hill, whose sponsorship of the King George has come to an end as the bookmaker is involved in a standoff with the BHA over racing's Authorised Betting Partner scheme.

The ABP, which was brought in at the start of the year, prevents bookmakers from sponsoring races if they are not signed up to contribute part of the money earned from their offshore operations.

Other high-profile contests such as the Cheltenham Gold Cup and World Hurdle, which were sponsored this year by Timico and Ryanair respectively, were dropped by bookmaker sponsors Betfred and Ladbrokes after they failed to sign up to the ABP.