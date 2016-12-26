Native River is out to complete the Hennessy-Welsh National double PICTURE: Getty Images

Native River heads field of 20 for Welsh National

HENNESSY GOLD CUP winner Native River will head a maximum field of 20 in Tuesday's Coral Welsh Grand National as he bids to become the first winner of both races back-to-back since Playschool in 1987.

He will carry top weight of 11st 12lb (equivalent to a BHA mark of 155) and would be the first horse to carry that much to success since Carvill's Hill in 1991.

Only five of the top 25 horses in the field were taken out: Arpege D'Alene, Vivaldi Collonges, Vyta Du Roc, Bless The Wings and Gas Line Boy. That left 2014 winner Emperor's Choice as the last horse to get in, and Shotgun Paddy on the bubble.

The field is a classy one, with Viconte De Noyer and Theatre Guide, big-race winners at Cheltenham for Colin Tizzard already this winter, lining up. Houblon Des Obeaux, Vicente and dual winner Mountainous are also in the field.

Native River is 4-1 favourite with the sponsors, ahead of Hennessy runner-up Carole's Destrier at 8-1 (bet365) and Onenightinvienna at 10-1 (Coral), with 14-1 bar.

Slim fields at Kempton

Only four will line up for the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton the same afternoon. The main focus will be the clash between Sire De Grugy and Special Tiara, two former winners of the race. The field is completed by Savello and Sir Valentino.

The Wayward Lad Novices' Chase will feature Altior, who will get his chance to retaliate after the Min-Identity Thief battle at Leopardstown on Boxing Day.

Douvan out again

At Leopardstown, Queen Mother Champion Chase favourite Douvan will be the star attraction as he lines up in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Cashcard Chase (1.20). He faces four rivals: Black Hercules, Simply Ned, Sizing John and Alisier D'Irlande.

The following Grade 1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle has attracted eight runners, while 21 go in the day's other major handicap, the Paddy Power Chase.

A field of 28 will go to post for the major handicap, the Paddy Power Chase, six of them trained by Gordon Elliott including Ucello Conti. The weights are headed by Otago Trail.