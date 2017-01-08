Augusta Kate: takes on Death Duty in the Lawlor's Hotel Novice Hurdle PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Key betting news, going and non-runners

THERE may be two British jumps fixtures this afternoon but the main action is across the Irish Sea at Naas, where the progressive Death Duty attempts to extend his unbeaten run over obstacles in the Lawlor's Hotel Novice Hurdle (1.50).

Gordon Elliott's hope is tackling Grade 1 company for the first time but will find giving 7lb to the Willie Mullins-trained mare Augusta Kate a tough test.

Mullins looks to have an even better chance on the card with American Tom, who is expected to advance his Cheltenham Festival claims in the Irish Stallion Farm EBF Novice Chase (1.20).

Today's Key Races

Naas 1.20 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Chase

Naas 1.50 Lawlor's Hotel Novice Hurdle ( Grade 1)

Fontwell 2.40 starspreads.com Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)

Going update

Chepstow : Heavy, soft in places.

Fontwell: Soft

Naas: Soft

Key non-runners

Chepstow

1.00 Glance Back (going), Cake de L'Isle (going), Cona River (going)

2.30 Fingerontheswitch )going)

3.00 Hannah Just Hannah (going)

3.30 Captain Hox (going)

Fontwell

3.40 Up The Navan Road (sc)

Market Movers

Chepstow

3.00 Annie Alainn 4-1 (from 9-2)

Fontwell

1.40 Thundering Home 12-1 (from 16)

2.40 Caid Du Lin 2-1 (from 11-4)

Naas

2.20 Boher Call 13-2 (from 7)