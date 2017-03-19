Mysteree: has Saturday's race come too soon after the Eider Chase? PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Mysteree bids to follow up Eider win in Midlands

MYSTEREE attempts to complete a double in two of the season's most gruelling races as he seeks to add Saturday's Midlands National to his Eider Chase triumph.

Since joining Michael Scudamore from Lucinda Russell he has continued to excel in tests of stamina, winning two of his three starts. He has gone up 6lb for that win, which came three weeks ago.

"The race is a little bit closer to the Eider than ideal but he has come out of that race very well," said Scudamore.

"He's been there and done it over this sort of distance. Hopefully they'll get a bit of rain, which will help. The main worry is how soon it is after the Eider, but all the signs are good from home and this will be only his fourth run of the season."

A number of his opponents from the Newcastle marathon reoppose, including Gevrey Chambertin, who was running a big race until blundering at the 19th and unseating Tom Scudamore.

Gevrey Chambertin represents trainer David Pipe, who has landed this race four times in the last six years.

Two previous winners are back too, last year's scorer Firebird Flyer and Goulanes, who has joined Neil Mulholland since landing the race for Pipe in 2014.

"We were happy with the way he was running last time but unfortunately he fell," said Mulholland. "He came out of the race well and is a course and distance winner, so hopefully he can make his presence felt."