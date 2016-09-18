Johnny Murtagh: trainer of Duchess AndorraPICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)
Duchess shows heart to land first Group race
Report: Gowran Park, Sunday
Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes (Group 3), 1m1½f, 3y0+, fillies and mares
DUCHESS ANDORRA showed a willing attitude to spring a surprise and register a first win at Group level when narrowly fending off Laganore.
Victory for the 16-1 shot, trained Johnny Murtagh and ridden by Colin Keane, means that the bumper Pick 6 pot of €863,638.66 is likely to roll over again as only one unit remains with three legs still to go.
More to follow . . .