Johnny Murtagh: trainer of Duchess Andorra

  PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)  

Duchess shows heart to land first Group race

 By Alex Wiltshire 3:33PM 18 SEP 2016 

Report: Gowran Park, Sunday

Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes (Group 3), 1m1½f, 3y0+, fillies and mares

DUCHESS ANDORRA showed a willing attitude to spring a surprise and register a first win at Group level when narrowly fending off Laganore.

Victory for the 16-1 shot, trained Johnny Murtagh and ridden by Colin Keane, means that the bumper Pick 6 pot of €863,638.66 is likely to roll over again as only one unit remains with three legs still to go.

More to follow . . .

 
