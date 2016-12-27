Saturnas and Paul Townend scoring at Leopardstown PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins dominates as Saturnas scores upset



Report: Leopardstown, Tuesday

Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) | 2m | 4yo+

SATURNAS gave Willie Mullins a second successive victory in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novices Hurdle to give the trainer a win in each of the first four races at Leopardstown.

The horse who had finished second to stablemate Airlie Beach in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novices Hurdle last time secured a top level win of his own as he stretched clear of Brelade from the last to win under Paul Townend.

Better fancied stablemate Riven Light, who found trouble in the straight, could only manage a fourth place as one time Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite Peace News finished out of the money.

More to follow . . .