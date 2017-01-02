Morney Wing flies home for Sussex National win



Report: Plumpton, Monday

At The Races Sussex National Handicap Chase 3m4½f, 5yo+

PADDY BRENNAN made the most of a spare ride on Morney Wing as he guided the eight-year-old to a comfortable success in the marathon handicap chase.

Morney Wing jumped and travelled well throughout the 3m4½f contest and registered a one-and-three-quarter-length success under Brennan, who had stepped into the breach when intended rider Noel Fehily was unable to take the mount as he was feeling unwell.

Dawson City stuck to his task to finish a creditable runner-up, while Azure Fly was a further two lengths back in third but neither could live with the Charlie Mann-trained winner.

Brennan said: "He was unbelievable. He did everything so easily and I probably ended up getting there too soon, but he was going so well I didn't want to take him back.

"I was having so much fun out there. He was absolutely mustard."

