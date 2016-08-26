Ryan Moore has been out of action for almost a month due to injury PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Moore makes winning return from injury lay-off



RYAN MOORE made the perfect return to action at Newmarket on Friday as he ran out a comfortable winner of the opener aboard the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Spatial.

Sent off the 4-6 favourite for a fillies' maiden, Spatial never looked in danger of spoiling the party and was a commanding two and a half length winner under hands and heels for the former champion jockey.

The filly was Moore's only ride on Friday and the returning star will head to Windsor on Saturday for two mounts, including the well-fancied Ulysses in the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes.

"It's nice to come back at Newmarket, it's just down the road to have an easy day and she's a nice filly," Moore said.

"It's disappointing [being injured] but it's part of the sport. It happens to plenty of people and will happen again so you just deal with it and I've got good people around me. It's nice to be back for the end of the year.

"It was the sensible thing to stop. It was disappointing to miss York but I wanted to be back for the Irish Champions weekend."

With victory, Moore moved on to 58 winners in the Stobart Flat Jockeys Championship standings, still some way adrift of leader Silvestre De Sousa on 75.

Despite the deficit, Paddy Power trimmed Moore's title odds further to 10-1 although the jockey was quick to pour cold water on any suggestion he could make a run at the prize.

"I'll be taking things fairly sensibly for the time being," he said.

"It's nice to have those things but there's more important things; it's not on my list of priorities."

Classic quotes for Spatial

By New Approach, Spatial is a well-bred daughter of the Group 2-winning mare Spacious and was winning at the second time of asking after a promising debut second at Newmarket earlier this month.

Paddy Power responded by introducing the Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly into their 1,000 Guineas market at 33-1.