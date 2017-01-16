Sire De Grugy: won the Clarence House in 2014 PICTURE: Getty Images

Moore leaves door ajar for Sire to run at Ascot



GARY MOORE could be double-handed in his bid to win Saturday's Berkshire Community Foundation Clarence House Chase at Ascot after revealing Sire De Grugy could join Ar Mad in the £125,000 Grade 1.

Moore last week suggested Sire De Grugy, winner of the Champion Chase in 2014, would wait for Newbury's Game Spirit Chase next month.

However, the trainer left the 11-year-old in the Clarence House on Monday and a gallop on Tuesday morning will likely determine if he lines up alongside stablemate Ar Mad.

Should Sire De Grugy run, it may mean Moore's son Jamie rides him, instead of Ar Mad, the regular mount of another of the trainer's sons Josh, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Moore would not be drawn on jockey bookings, but said on Monday morning: "I need to speak to Sire's owners. I need to gallop him in the morning and it might be coming too soon after he unseated at Kempton last time.

"I might give him a bit more time to come to himself, but I won't know until tomorrow."