Min and Ruby Walsh put in another good round of jumping PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos

Min left easy win after Identity Thief pulls up

Report: Leoparstown, Monday

Racing Post Novice Chase (Grade 1) 2m1f, 4yo+

MIN followed in the footsteps of stablemate Douvan in delivering an emphatic win - helped by market rival Identity Thief blundering his way out of the race being pulled-up after five fences.

Rich Ricci and Willie Mullins were winning the race for the fourth time in the last six years although it was a first for Walsh, who only slapped Min with his hand in celebration rather than the whip such was his superiority.

Henry de Bromhead's 25-1 chance Ordinary World was left to come home second, beaten nine lengths.

Winning trainer Willie Mullins said: "I'm very happy with that performance. He jumped from fence to fence and put his rivals under pressure by doing so.

"He treats fences with a lot more respect than he showed for hurdles last season when he was inclined to race too freely.

"He's settling a lot better and that probably gives him more pace at the end of his races. He could back here for the Arkle next month."

Min and Identity Thief jumped off disputing the lead but Identity Thief was awkward at the third and hit the fourth hard to drop back into fourth and Bryan Cooper pulled him up after the next and then dismounted.

Min continued to jump slickly, if a bit right at the early fences, for Walsh who was still motionless as Min stretched clear off the home bend.

He paddled the last but it did not stop his momentum and Walsh showed his delight at the success with exaggerated high-arm congratulatory pats down the shoulder for the 4-5 favourite.