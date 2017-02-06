Min and Faugheen ruled out of Cheltenham races

A MAJOR hole has been blown in trainer Willie Mullins's Cheltenham Festival team as both Faugheen and Min were on Monday ruled out of next month's meeting.

While Mullins hopes both will make it to the track again this season, they will not be at Cheltenham next month where they had been set to contest the Stan James Champion Hurdle and Racing Post Arkle respectively.

Faugheen, who missed his scheduled comeback in last month's Irish Champion Hurdle due to a pre-race setback, has suffered a stress fracture but Mullins is "hoping that he will be okay for Punchestown".

Min also missed his most recent target, the Irish Arkle, and has a bone bruise, according to Mullins. He could still make meetings later in the spring.

More to follow. . .