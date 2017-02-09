Might Bite: is a best-priced 5-1 for the RSA Chase at Cheltenham PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Might Bite strolls to confidence-boosting win

Report: Doncaster, Thursday

Soar Enterprises Online Ltd Novices' Chase (Class 4) 3m, 5yo+

MIGHT Bite raised his connections Cheltenham hopes as he got back to winning ways after his Grade 1 fall.

The eight-year-old did not impress some though with 32Red pushing out the Nicky Henderson-trained chaser to 11-2 from 9-2.

The 1-7 favourite's jumping was questionable at the slow early pace, giving his fences plenty of daylight after being sent on at the second fence.

However as soon as Nico De Boinville gave him a slap down the neck to concentrate going out on the last circuit and let him stride on the race was soon in no doubt.

With Ma Da Fou, already struggling when falling, exiting at the last open ditch, Might Bite came home two fences clear of lone rival Gorran Haven - with the official distance given at 99 lengths plus.

Better ridden more aggressively

De Boinville was more impressed than the bookies - Paddy Power left him unchanged at 5-1 for the RSA - as he said: "That was great, it showed that he has got his confidence back. He will be better in a better race when he can be ridden more aggressively. He has always been a horse with a great deal of potential and it is nice that he is going the right way again."

Might Bite also has the JLT Chase entry at the Cheltenham Festival.

Toby Laws, Henderson's assistant, said: "He was a bit stiff and sore when he came back from Kempton but I was thrilled with that, it showed that he has got his confidence back. He is in the JLT but I expect he will go for the RSA as he handles the trip well."

Henderson supporters given boost

The prize might have been only £4,431 but it delighted those who have backed Henderson to wrestle the trainers' title from the grip of Paul Nicholls.

Nicholls had flagged up Henderson as his main danger earlier this week and punters have taken the champion trainer's view to heart forcing the Seven Barrows trainer down to 8-1 with Coral on Thursday from 16-1 on Tuesday.

Simon Clare of Coral said: "It's somewhat ironic that Paul Nicholls, the current champion trainer, has effectively started a gamble on Nicky Henderson to beat him in this year's title race, and that gamble is showing no signs of stopping."

Nicholls has eased to 1-5 from 1-6 with his £300,000 lead over Colin Tizzard who has eased to 4-1 from 7-2.