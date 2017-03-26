Second Summer (right) beats Ross in the Meydan opener PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Limato nowhere as The Right Man wins Sprint



THE RIGHT MAN just held on to deny the late surge of Long On Value in the Al Quoz Sprint.

Limato, Henry Candy's first runner in Dubai, was beaten at halfway and may not have enjoyed the rain-softened ground.

The Right Man was a first World Cup night success for trainer Didier Guillemin and jockey Francois-Xavier Bertras. The winner turned the tables decisively on Godolphin's Jungle Cat, behind whom he had finished third on his reappearance at the track on Super Saturday.

Muddy track suits Second Summer in Mile

Doug Watson landed the Godolphin Mile for the second year running as Second Summer triumphed on the muddy dirt track.

Ridden by Pat Dobbs, Second Summer stayed on strongly to see off outsider Ross in a tight finish.

Racing over what is considered an inadequate trip, Second Summer seemed well suited by the rain-softened track.

British runner Gifted Master, trained by Hugo Palmer and ridden by Ryan Moore, took up a good early position but faded in the home straight.

Stormardal appeared to suffer a leg injury about one furlong out, where he unseated the rider. Meydan officials later confirmed he had suffered a fatal injury to his right foreleg.

Soumillon doubles up

Following victory in the Dubai Gold Cup on Vazirabad, Christophe Soumillon quickly doubled up with a win on Thunder Snow in a photo finish.

The Saeed Bin Suroor-trained winner narrowly got the better of Epicharis after a long battle down the straight.