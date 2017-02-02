Defi Du Seuil: a leading candidate for the JCB Triumph Hurdle PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

McManus Triumph team

entered in Supreme too

LEADING owner JP McManus has given a clear indication that his colours will be carried by at least one juvenile in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after all seven of his JCB Triumph Hurdle hopes were entered in the meeting's opening contest.

McManus owns four of the top seven in the betting for the Triumph Hurdle, which has received 55 entries, and seems likely to allow at least one of them to contest the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which has 83 entries.

Defi Du Seuil enhanced his Triumph Hurdle claims with a victory at Cheltenham last weekend, a win that was made easier by the late withdrawal of Charli Parcs, who heads to Musselburgh this weekend as part of his Cheltenham preparation.

Bhutan, Housesofparliament, Landofhopeandglory, Project Bluebook and Sword Fighter are also entered in both races for McManus.

Bumper entry

Entries for all four Grade 1 novice hurdles received bigger entries this year compared to last year, with the Supreme receiving 83 entries (64 last year), the Triumph 55 entries (54), the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle 118 entries (78) and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 103 entries (73).

High Bridge, a winner at Newbury and Catterick, has been entered for both the Supreme and the Neptune. His trainer Ben Pauling said: "High Bridge is in fantastic form at the moment. All being well, he will go to Newbury on February 11, and providing he comes through that with flying colours, will head to Cheltenham.

"He has entries in the Sky Bet Supreme and the Neptune, but at this stage I would say the Supreme is more likely. He doesn't look short of speed for two miles."

Willoughby Court and Le Breuil have also been entered for Cheltenham by Pauling, with both in the Neptune and Albert Bartlett.