Blueyes lands Adonis

as Charli checks out

Report: Kempton, Saturday

BetBright Genius Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m, 4yo

MASTER BLUEYES comprehensively turned the form around with Charli Parcs to run out a ready winner of the Adonis under replacement rider Tom Bellamy.

Charli Parcs, who had beaten Master Blueyes by eight lengths in December, looked a totally different horse this time around and threw up distress signals even before he fell at the penultimate hurdle.

While Charli Parcs was quickly up, his rider Barry Geraghty took some time to get to his feet and was taken to hospital.

The buzz Charli Parcs had created when winning his British debut meant many were awaiting his next run with great expectations. He failed to deliver on those by a long way.

Having held a position on the inside, Charli Parcs was messy at the third-last hurdle and ridden away from the flight by Geraghty, who then had to push, shove and cajole his mount into a position to challenge rounding the home bend.

This could not have contrasted more with Master Blueyes, the grey making smooth progress through the runners to loom upside the scrappy Evening Hush running down to the second-last hurdle.

Master Blueyes and Evening Hush met the hurdle smoothly, but Charli Parcs did not. He reached for it and came crashing down.

With Charli Parcs out of the way Master Blueyes skipped clear and pinged the final hurdle to run out a tidy winner. Evening Hush, who was sloppy at the last, took second with Fidux third.

More to follow...