Josies Orders (far right) has been promoted to first in the Cross Country Chase as Any Currency (noseband) has been disqualified PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Keighley 'gutted' after Any Currency loses race

ANY CURRENCY has been disqualified from first place in this year's Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival following a positive post-race test for pain killer triamcinolone acetonide.

Trainer Martin Keighley was not fined at the BHA hearing on Thursday, but added he was "gutted" for the horse, the owners, jockey Aidan Coleman and his staff.

Keighley said: "I'm delighted that the panel has vindicated my actions by deciding not to impose a fine against me. Naturally, still to be punished by losing the race, in these circumstances is difficult to take but we must now look forward to the next Festival and Any Currency's next run where I and my team will be all the more determined to win."

Mark Boothright, who leads the Cash Is King syndicate that owns Any Currency, labelled the process "a shambles" and accused the BHA of "bottling it" by throwing his horse out despite not fining Keighley.

Any Currency, who had been second in the Cross Country Chase at the Festival in 2014 and 2015 before winning this year, had been treated with a pain killing injection to a hock 42 days before the meeting, using a drug that has a minimum 14-day stand down period. He has undergone the same treatment the last two years.

Boothright said: "The ruling is he has been disqualified, he will lose all the prize-money but that Martin has done nothing wrong, so the BHA have bottled it.

"Martin's solicitor showed [the BHA panel] a number of precedents that showed they had the discretion in this case not to do what they did. The BHA had this and they've gone away, looked at it and said 'no, you'll still lose the racing and the prize-money but nobody's done anything wrong and therefore there's no fine'. It's a complete shambles."

The BHA's Robin Mounsey said: "The rules are very clear that once the presence of a substance has been detected then the horse must be disqualified. There is no discretion, the rule is one of strict liability and once a horse has tested positive the automatic consequence is that it is disqualified, irrespective of whether any penalty is imposed. Our rules are in line with the European racing community, and the majority of the international racing community."

Josies Orders has been promoted to first in the Cross Country Chase with Bless The Wings now second and Quantitativeeasing third.