Mark Walsh: suffered concussion and a broken leg PICTURE: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Mark Walsh to miss rest of festival after heavy fall

A WEEK that promised so much for Mark Walsh has ended in heartache after he suffered concussion and a leg fracture following a heavy fall from Consul De Thaix in the Neptune Novices' Hurdle.

Walsh was taken to Gloucester Royal Hospital for assessment, and the Turf Club's chief medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick confirmed that his quest for a first festival winner will have to wait another year.

He said on Wednesday night: "Mark was concussed and he has also suffered a fracture to his fibula. He has a nasty gash and is quite sore, and he'll be out of action for between three and six weeks."

Nicky Henderson's promising five-year-old Consul De Thaix was fatally injured when falling at the fifth flight in the day two opener.

Walsh's absence means Robbie Power will now ride Jezki in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle, while Wayne Hutchinson takes over on Uxizandre in the Ryanair Chase.

Walsh was due to be on More Of That, a best-priced 14-1, in Friday's Timico Gold Cup, but Jonjo O'Neill's nine-year-old will now be ridden by either Noel Fehily or Aidan Coleman with the booking of that horse and stablemate Minella Rocco to be split between the pair.