Madam dances to Dick Poole success



Report: Salisbury, Thursday

Bathwick Tyres Dick poole Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 6f, 2yo fillies

MADAM DANCEALOT emerged a surprise victor of the Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes after a measured ride from the front by Tom Queally.

After finishing down the field on her two Group efforts to date behind Lady Aurelia and Fair Eva, the Sir Prancealot filly made experience count to return the 10-1 winner, and repel late surges from Mystic Dawn and Pellucid who were each having just their second start after winning on debut.

The win marked a first Group success for trainer Joseph Tuite, who pocketed his biggest triumph when Litigant won the Ebor Handicap at York in August last year.

The trainer was elated with the run of his filly and for his strike at Group level. "Happy days. That's fantastic," said Tuite. "It's not been the greatest of years, but the horses have been running well lately.

"You need wins like this and it means a lot, especially as it's at Salisbury, which is my favourite track by a long way. She's a good filly - she's always been a good filly.

'We did a deal in the car park'

"I'd left Ascot sales, but got a call from an owner who wanted to buy a horse so went back. When I got there I bumped into Roger O'Callaghan of Tally-Ho Stud, who bred her and he said take her. I said, 'I don't need another horse'. But he said she'd be all right and we did a deal in the car park.

"It was more luck than judgement, but sometimes in this game a little bit of luck goes a long way."

Make her experience count

"She is very straight forward," said Queally, jockey. "She has been kept on the go which makes it an extra special training performance to see her peak for this race today.

"She's very tough and I kicked soon enough but I knew they would have to be good to get past her. Me and Joe [Tuite] said before the race we would try and make her experience count, and she had plenty left at the finish as whenever I dug deeper, the more I got from her.

"I wouldn't be shocked if she improved from this performance as well."