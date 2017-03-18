Nicky Mackay - jockey PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Mackay suffers multiple fractures in race spill

JOCKEY Nicky Mackay broke his femur and fractured his leg in three places in a fall at Chelmsford on Thursday night.

He was riding the odds-on favourite Royalistic in the last race on the card, a maiden, when his mount began to hang badly right entering the final furlong before crashing through a rail.

Mackay, 32, was unseated and after being attended at the track was taken to hospital where x-rays revealed he had sustained a broken femur and three fractures to his lower leg. Royalistic was unhurt.

His boss John Gosden, who trains Royalistic, said on Friday: " "It looks as though Nicky has broken his leg in a few places poor chap, but it was a bizarre accident as the horse had already run up that straight."

A stewards inquiry into the incident found that the fall was caused by the colt hanging badly right-handed across the course, before eventually going through the rail and unseating the rider. No further action was taken.

