Ludlow: only one field has attracted eight runners on Thursday PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ludlow criticises trainers for the lack of runners

LUDLOW was pointing the finger at trainers after Thursday's seven-race card attracted just 37 runners despite prize-money of £72,000.

Bob Davies, Ludlow's general manager, said: "We are trying to do our best for racing and when we get this we wonder what the hell is the point.

"It is disappointing when we are putting in £28,000 of our money into the prize-money every meeting and everyone wants to get more owners into racing.

"It almost seems as if trainers have had four hard days at Cheltenham and now need a short holiday and aren't thinking about running their horses.

"I feel sorry for the owners. We aren't after Cheltenham horses and don't put the money into one high-value race taking 50 per cent of the day's purse, but spread the money across all the races."

Only the hunter chase, ironically with the lowest prize-money of £6,000, has attracted a full each-way betting field of eight. The feature £20,000 handicap chase has just five runners as do two other races after the meeting starts with two four-runner races.

Davies said: "Just what do they want? We had 107 entries for £72,000 and Chepstow had 170 entries for £35,000."

'Pro-racing'

Chepstow, racing on ground described as soft, heavy in places, has 58 runners across its seven races while Ludlow races on ground described as soft, good to soft in places.

Davies added: "We are lucky that we are a raceclub and have a very pro-racing board not looking at bottom-line profits. We still want to make a profit but it is ploughed back into improvements both to the racecourse and prize-money."

Ludlow is still expecting a busy day as it is a charity meeting with more than 500 lunching in the marquee.