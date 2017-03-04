Doncaster, where the final leg of the lucky punter's bet came in PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Lucky pensioner turns 20p bet into £457,000

A RETIRED accountant was celebrating on Friday after a 10p each-way six-fold spread across Lingfield, Doncaster and Newbury landed him a return of £457,067.52.

The lucky punter, who has expressed a wish to remain anonymous but is said to be a lifelong racing fan from North London, backed seven horses in a bet that totalled £2 and initially gave up following the bet after Bendomingo finished a well-beaten fourth in the 4.20 at Newbury.

The punter told Ladbrokes, who took the bet: "I checked a couple of the early results on my tablet but then after seeing one of them had lost I thought I might have only been on for a couple of places so didn't bother to see how the rest of the horses had got on."

In fact, the previous four- Monfass (12-1), Dinsdale (6-1), Pearl Spectre (10-1), Boater (15-2)- had already won and after Wishicould (14-1) and McVicar (12-1) also came in his monster payout landed, unbeknown to him.

"The next thing I knew, someone from Ladbrokes was phoning me to congratulate me for winning nearly half a million quid and to ask how I'd like the money and I had no idea what he was talking about," he said. "I was completely speechless and I think it's going to take a few days to sink in properly."

'I'm over the moon'

He added: "I'm still not sure how I'll spend the money but my son and two daughters and eight grandchildren will all get a share. I can hear them on the phone already."

He also told of his career as a punter. "I've followed horse racing all my life since my uncle taught me how to bet 50 years ago. He's not here any more but he's the first person I'll be thanking.

"I pick seven or eight horses a day, mainly going with ones I'm familiar with and have backed before, but I can't say there is any particular reason for choosing these. I won £28,000 20 years ago and £600 recently but this obviously tops the lot and I'm over the moon."

Ladbrokes confirmed that the win was the biggest they had paid out on racing so far this year and that the best odds guaranteed concession cost them £228,000 in this instance, as final winner McVicar had initially been backed at 13-2, far shorter than his 12-1 SP.