Nick Luck: will present coverage on Racing UK PICTURE: Edward Whitaker

Racing UK goes free

for Saturday racing



THERE will be no racing on mainstream television channels on Saturday, but subscriber channel Racing UK will broadcast action from Newbury and Warwick for free.

The racing will be presented by Nick Luck, the former Channel 4 Racing frontman who is making a rapid return to viewers' screens having bowed out from C4 on Tuesday.

Racing fans with access to Sky, Virgin or the internet will be able to watch Racing UK’s coverage after the subscription service decided to make the two fixtures, highlight of which is Newbury’s Grade 1 Betfred “Goals Galore” Challow Novices’ Hurdle, free-to-air after coverage was withdrawn from Channel 4’s schedule earlier this year.

ITV takes over from Channel 4 as the sport’s exclusive mainstream broadcaster on Sunday with live action from Cheltenham’s big New Year’s Day card.

Seb Vance, director of PR and communications for RUK, said: "We are keen to ensure Newbury racecourse and its sponsor Betfred receives the coverage and audience such a high-profile card merits.

"Our research suggests 13 million homes have access to Sky and cable so most people will be able to watch the racing."

Racing UK can be viewed on Sky channel 432, Virgin Media 536 and via racinguk.com. Coverage begins at 10.30am.