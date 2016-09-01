Lord Derby (second left): had planned to build 400 houses at Hatchfield Farm PICTURE: Dan Abraham

Government reject Lord Derby's Hatchfield plans

LORD DERBY'S plans to build 400 houses at Hatchfield Farm in Newmarket have been dashed again after the government overturned a decision made two years ago to approve the latest application.

After five years of controversy, the plans were at last given the green light by Forest Heath District Council in July 2014 only for them to be then "called in" by the then Department For Communities & Local Government minister Eric Pickles.





Since then there have been various representations by all parties including many from the racing industry which has delayed the decision until now.





One factor that has arisen since the approval is the upcoming closure of nearby RAF Mildenhall airbase in 2020 which could provide ample housing space.





In its decision notice, the DCLG said: "The Secretary of State disagrees with the Inspector’s recommendation. He hereby refuses outline planning permission for up to 400 dwellings plus associated open space (including areas of habitat enhancement) foul and surface water infrastructure, two accesses onto the A142, internal footpaths, cycle routes and estate roads at Hatchfield Farm."





