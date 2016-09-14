Gordon Elliott: saddled a third of the field PICTURE: Alain Barr (racingpost.com/photos)

Wrath Of Titans grinds out Kerry National win

Report: Listowel, Wednesday

Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase, (Grade A) 3m, 4yo+

GORDON ELLIOTT fielded six in his quest for the Kerry National and it was Wrath Of Titans who travelled best to oblige in a gruelling contest, to keep the prize in the hands of Gigginstown House Stud who won last year with subsequent Irish National victor Rogue Angel.

It was a landmark victory for amateur jockey Lisa O'Neill, who celebrated her first chase win under rules and easily the most high-profile success of her career.

Gas Line Boy set a ferocious pace over the three mile trip and held pole position until the final two furlongs, when Wrath Of Titans swooped passed under a superbly timed ride from O'Neill to take the win at 7-1.

Rightville Boy, who was up with the pace for the duration of the race, finished second, Gas Line Boy held on for third, with Three Kingdoms fourth.

Lord Scoundrel, a stablemate of Wrath Of Titans, also looked threatening, however his challenge came to an abrupt end when falling close to home.

