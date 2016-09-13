Lord Scoundrel will bid to follow up his Galway Plate victory PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott saddles six in bid for first Kerry National



LORD SCOUNDREL, winner of the Galway Plate in July, will be attempting to become the first horse to complete the Plate-Kerry National double in the same year since Life Of A Lord won both races for Aidan O'Brien in 1995.

Again the mount of 5lb claimer Donagh Meyler, Lord Scoundrel is one of six runners for trainer Gordon Elliott, who will be seeking a first win in the event.

RELATED LINKS Kerry National card

Elliott is also represented by Clarcam, Killer Crow and Wrath Of Titans for Gigginstown House Stud, plus Realt Mor and Shadow Catcher.

Assessing his raiding party, Elliott said: "Clarcam has top weight so we're claiming 7lb but it will be tough for him. Lord Scoundrel is in good order but he's gone up in the weights since Galway and the ground is a bit of a worry.

"Shadow Catcher ran well in the Plate but won't have his ideal ground. Realt Mor got back to winning ways last time and is in great form. He could be well-handicapped on his old form but the trip could be a problem.

"Killer Crow was let down by his jumping at Galway and will need to jump a lot better. We had his back checked out and he seems in good form now following a run over hurdles last time.

"Wrath Of Titans is in very good order and if he gets into a good jumping rhythm he could go well off bottom weight."

Morris and Mullins out for more National glory

Gigginstown, successful with the Mouse Morris-trained Rogue Angel a year ago, also run Folsom Blue and First Lieutenant, both trained by Morris.

Willie Mullins, who won consecutive runnings of the race with Euro Leader and Bothar Na in 2005 and 2006, is represented by Ballycasey, a winner at Killarney on his most recent start having finished third in the Galway Plate. The ride is taken by Ruby Walsh, trying to win the event for the fifth time.

"He's come back to form recently and is in good order," said Mullins. "We're looking forward to a good run. However, while he's won on testing ground I don't think it's his preferred terrain."