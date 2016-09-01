Limato: Heads the market for the Sprint Cup PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Limato to run in Sprint Cup if forecast is correct

HENRY CANDY is keen to let Limato take his chance in Saturday's 32Red Sprint Cup, with the rainfall forecast not deemed significant enough to seriously affect the four-year-old's chance.

The ground at Haydock was described as good on Friday morning, with 1mm of rain forecast, and an additional 4mm before Saturday's card.

An extra 6mm could also fall at the course on Saturday, and Candy will assess the ground, as he said: "I'll probably have to have a walk on the track to see what it's like but if they only get the forecast rain I would think the ground will be all right for him to run."

Runner-up in the Nunthorpe last time and winner of the July Cup before that, Limato is best on a sound surface, with all his turf wins achieved on ground officially described as good or quicker.

Owner Paul Jacobs is also happy to let his star bid for another big Group 1 sprint and added: "As long as they don't get more than the forecast 4mm we'll take our chance."