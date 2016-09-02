Limato could be withdrawn from the Sprint Cup if enough rain falls PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Limato rivals not concerned by rain



THE prospect of favourite Limato being pulled out of Saturday's 32Red Sprint Cup Stakes if the ground becomes too soft is understandably appealing to connections of some of his rivals, with others in the field happy on a slower surface.

Limato's trainer Henry Candy is set to walk the track on Saturday before making a decision on his star colt's participation and said on Friday: "If they only get the forecast rain I would think the ground will be all right for him to run."

Jeff Smith would have no worries over Stewards' Cup winner Dancing Star, if the rain falls, and said: "Rain wouldn't be a bad thing for her and, without wishing the wonderful Limato ill, it would be a negative for him."

A general 8-1 shot, Dancing Star is being thrust in at the deep end on her first run in Group company, and Smith added: "It's a big step up, but a lot of sprinters come out of handicaps and prove themselves at the top level. There are no guarantees but you'd have to think she's still progressing."

Quiet Reflection camp confident

Slower ground would be ideal for Quiet Reflection, who had not run on anything quicker than good before she tackled Limato in the July Cup, finishing an honourable third.

Trainer Karl Burke said: "She's moving great, looks great and the ground is perfect. A little rain wouldn't do her any harm either and it may go against Limato, so it would be more a positive than a negative."

Softer ground 'inevitable'

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright described good to soft conditions as inevitable in light of rainfall levels, which are expected to be at least double the 4mm predicted earlier in the week.

"We're expecting significant rain tomorrow - between 8-10mm - and it's going to fall all day," Tellwright said on Friday.

"If it falls in time I'm sure the word soft will be mentioned somewhere in the description and good to soft seems to be inevitable."