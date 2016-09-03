Limato will not run in the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Limato out of Sprint Cup as Haydock turns soft

LIMATO will not run in the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock after persistent rain turned the going soft.

The July Cup winner, who is considered by connections to be at his most effective on a fast surface, was withdrawn shortly after the first race, when the going was officially changed to soft.

"It was an easy decision in the end," said trainer Henry Candy. "There was no chance of running. There was more rain than had been forecast earlier in the week.

"He could go to Chantilly for the Prix de la Foret, that would be Plan A. But we are fairly laid back about whether he does anything or not this year, he will stay in training for years."

Racing Post reporter David Carr spoke to Jamie Spencer, Chris Hayes, Adam McNamara, Tony Hamilton, Andrea Atzeni and Andrew Elliott following the first race at Haydock and all the jockeys independently called the going soft.

Sprint Cup betting impact

Despite drifting due to the deteriorating conditions, Limato was still favourite for the Sprint Cup at the time of his withdrawal.

Commonwealth Cup winner Quiet Reflection is the new favourite at 3-1, while the progressive Stewards' Cup winner Dancing Star is next in the market at 6-1.

Divine and Sole Power have been declared a non-runner on account of the going.