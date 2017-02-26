Lil Rockerfeller: was set to go on trial for the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle PICTURE: Getty Images

Lil Rockerfeller ruled out of National Spirit



LIL ROCKERFELLER has been denied the chance to register back-to-back wins in today's valuable totepool National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell, with trainer Neil King not happy with his condition on Sunday morning.

The trainer tweeted: "Very disappointed to say Lil Rockerfeller a non-runner today. Not eaten up and not quite his usual bullish self. Another day."

Lil Rockerfeller had been set to put his Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle credentials to the test and his absence a field of seven now go to post.

Nicky Henderson, who last won this with the Richard Dunwoody-ridden Flown in 1993, fields two runners including the classy Different Gravey, who is back over hurdles after disappointing over fences before Christmas.

Henderson said: "We thought we'd give him a spin back over hurdles to regroup. He should like the track and he should be very competitive off his rating."

Stablemate L'Ami Serge has been placed at today's Grade 2 level on his previous two runs over hurdles, although connections have not ruled out switching back to fences for a clash with Douvan in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham depending on how today goes.