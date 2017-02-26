Lil Rockerfeller: goes on trial for the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle PICTURE: Getty Images

Rockerfeller out to bag National Spirit cash



LIL ROCKERFELLER bids to emulate the doughty Lough Derg and register back-to-back wins in today's valuable totepool National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell in which he carries an 8lb penalty.

RELATED LINKS Card and betting

On a BHA mark of 160, the six-year-old is the highest rated horse that Neil King has ever had through his hands and will go even higher if he can put a sorry effort at Cheltenham on New Year's Day behind him.

Given a break since then, Lil Rockerfeller is on trial for the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle at the festival, a double last achieved by My Way De Solzen in 2006.

King said: "He's our flagbearer, make no mistake and the best we've ever had. On the form of his runs before the last he would have every chance."

Nicky Henderson, who last won this with the Richard Dunwoody-ridden Flown in 1993, fields two runners including the classy Different Gravey, who is back over hurdles after disappointing over fences before Christmas.

Henderson said: "We thought we'd give him a spin back over hurdles to regroup. He should like the track and he should be very competitive off his rating."

Stablemate L'Ami Serge has been placed at today's Grade 2 level on his previous two runs over hurdles, although connections have not ruled out switching back to fences for a clash with Douvan in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham depending on how today goes.