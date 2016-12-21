Vroum Vroum Mag: has won at a variety of trips during career PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Vroum Vroum bids for Christmas Hurdle victory

VROUM VROUM MAG suffered her only defeat since joining Willie Mullins when finding former stablemate Apple's Jade marginally too good in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle this month.

Known as supersub at Closutton owing to her versatility, the seven-year-old may have lacked for match practice when just beaten that day and should have benefited from the outing for today's Grade 1 Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Ruby Walsh stays loyal, choosing Vroum Vroum Mag over stablemates Clondaw Warrior, Shaneshill and Whiteout.

Trainer Willie Mullins, who saddles half the field with four runners, said of Vroum Vroum Mag: "It was disappointing she was beaten but it was still a good performance and with that run behind her we're looking forward to a big run. She's in terrific form and the three-mile trip should suit her well."

Kotkikova presence intriguing

The Nicky Henderson-trained Kotkikova is perhaps the most intriguing runner facing the odds-on favourite.

The JP McManus-owned mare has yet to race outside her native France, where she landed 11 of her 14 starts.

Henderson said: "We were undecided whether to start her over hurdles or fences, or over two miles or three, but the only reason she hasn't been further before is because of the way the programme is in France and from what we can see she's all about stamina.

"She's schooled over fences, but we thought we'd try her over hurdles first and she would have run in the Long Walk Hurdle but for JP [McManus] having Unowhatimeanharry. She's on a big learning curve."