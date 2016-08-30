Now Or Never: daughter of Bushranger is 14-1 for the Matron PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos

Matron hope Now Or Never 'raring to go'



NOW OR NEVER, one of the leading lights of Michael O'Callaghan's Curragh yard but off the track since Royal Ascot, is primed to return to action in Saturday's Group 1 Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

O'Callaghan has enjoyed a breakthrough season and Now Or Never's win in the Group 3 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown in May provided one of the highlights.

She then finished third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh before coming fourth behind Qemah in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That was the Qatar Racing Limited-owned filly's last appearance, although O'Callaghan did declare her for the Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary last month only to withdraw her.

She is, however, set to line up on day one of Longines Irish Champions Weekend with the trainer tweeting on Sunday morning: "She's raring to go."

O'Callaghan has seemingly had the €350,000 mile contest in the back of his mind for Now Or Never for some time as, speaking in May, he said: "If I had to pick a race that is made for her, it would be the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend."

Her rivals are set to include Qemah, although the brilliant Minding looks likely to be diverted to the Qipco Irish Champions Stakes on Leopardstown's card.