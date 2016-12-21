Valseur Lido bids for a second successive Grade 1 in the Lexus PICTURE: Alain Barr (racingpost.com/photos)

Excellent field of 14 gather for Lexus Chase

AFTER Thistlecrack's fireworks in the King George, the vast majority of Ireland's leading 3m chasers will face off in an excellent renewal of the Lexus Chase (3.00) at Leopardstown on Wednesday.

Dual Gold Cup second Djakadam and Valseur Lido are the headline acts, but the 14-strong field also includes 2014 Gold Cup winner Lord Windermere as well as Road To Riches and Don Poli, both placed at Cheltenham in recent years.

Outlander and Wounded Warrior complete the five-strong representation from Gigginstown House Stud. JP McManus has two of the entrants, Gilgamboa and the Jonjo O'Neill-trained More Of That, the latter being joined by stablemate Taquin De Seuil.

The field is completed by Arctic Skipper, Fine Rightly, Smashing and Zabana.

The race should go a long way to establishing the pecking order in Ireland, besides March's Gold Cup winner Don Cossack, who is still sidelined with injury.

Valseur Lido was 2-1 favourite with bet365 soon after declarations were released, with Djakadam at 5-2. Outlander, Zabana and last year's winner Don Poli are the others available at single-figure odds.

Mullins dominates Christmas Hurdle

Four of the eight declared runners in the D Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle are trained by Willie Mullins, including Vroum Vroum Mag and Shaneshill.

Clondaw Warrior and Whiteout also represent Mullins. Gordon Elliott (De Plotting Shed), Mouse Morris (Milsean) and Noel Meade (Snow Falcon) have one runner each, while Nicky Henderson sends across Kotkikova.