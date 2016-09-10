Ryan Moore riding Alice Springs (left) to victory at 5-1 PICTURE: Getty Images

Alice Springs back to form in Matron Stakes



Report: Leopardstown, Saturday

Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes (Group 1) 3yo+, 1m

ALICE SPRINGS bounced back to the form of her Falmouth victory to run out a convincing winner of the Matron Stakes.

In what had been a frustrating day for the Coolmore team, who had earlier watched favourite Idaho unseat his rider and stablemate Housesofparliament narrowly denied in the St Leger, Alice Springs gave them some Group 1 cheer under a perfect ride from Ryan Moore.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, who also saw his ante-post Derby favourite Douglas Macarthur well beaten into third earlier on the Leopardstown card, Alice Springs had been a well-beaten eighth in the Prix Rothschild last time but emphatically turned the tables on Qemah on this occasion.

Settled towards the rear by Moore, Alice Springs looked on as first Jet Setting and then Persuasive mastered the front-running Creggs Pipes.

Persuasive raced into a clear lead but as the camera zoomed out, it revealed Alice Springs to be powering down the outside of the field and she rocketed away for a commanding three-and-a-quarter-length success over Persuasive.

QEII Stakes and Breeders' Cup considered

"The last day was a disaster," revealed Aidan O'Brien of the winner's trip to France. "It was shifty, patchy ground in Deauville and Ryan knew she wasn't going to be involved and he just minded her then.



"She is a very good filly and has a lot of speed. There is a chance that she could go for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot, and she looks made for the Breeders' Cup on fast ground. Something like the Breeders' Cup Mile.

"She is hardy, so she could do both, but it will depend on what the ground is like at Ascot; she likes a bit of good ground and she might get further some day, but she has a lot of speed."

Qemah, the 11-8 favourite, was never able to land a blow as she struggled to find racing room on the inner, finishing a never-nearer third under Gregory Benoist.