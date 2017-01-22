A Toi Phil (maroon, white cap) caught Stellar Notion (far right) close home PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A Toi Phil keeps Elliott bandwagon rolling

Report: Leopardstown, Sunday

Coral.ie Leopardstown Handicap Chase (Grade A) 2m5f, 5yo+

A TOI PHIL was hampered on the home turn and jumped the last with six still in front of him but then finished with an incredible surge under Jack Kennedy to land his trainer Gordon Elliott yet another valuable handicap prize this season.

RELATED LINKS Race result

The seven-year-old was well supported before the race and sent off the 7-2 favourite for this €100,000 handicap but turning for home he looked in trouble.

Then The Paparrazi Kid clipped heels and unseated Mikey Fogarty right in front of A Toi Phil and he looked beaten.

But Kennedy oozed confidence as he worked his way into the race. Stellar Notion was prominent throughout and having seen off the challenge of Rolly Baby at the last looked to have the race in the bag.

A Toi Phil, who jumped the last in seventh, flew home with the stands' rail for company and won by a neck and helped Elliott further extend his lead over defending champion trainer Willie Mullins. Elliott led Mullins in the Irish trainers' championship by €293,737 before the start of racing on Sunday.

"These are the races we want to win so we have to give him a rattle at it," said Elliott of the winner who was making a quick transition having run in a couple of Grade 1 novice chases on his two most recent outings.

Asked when he considered this race for him, Elliott replied: "When the weights came out. He had 10st7lb and I didn't think he was that badly handicapped. He's still a novice, he's a horse we might keep away from Cheltenham, there are plenty of good prizes here at home.

"I would think on good ground he will get any trip and he'll certainly get an entry in the Irish Grand National. Jack was great on him. He was a lot further back than I wanted him to be but he said he was flat out, he couldn't go any quicker."